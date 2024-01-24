Reeves announces special session to finalize largest economic development project in state history Published 1:41 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. – Gov. Tate Reeves today announced he is calling a special session to finalize the largest economic development project in Mississippi’s history.

The project will include a $10 billion corporate capital investment and create 1,000 high-tech jobs. At $10 billion, it is the single largest capital investment in state history and four times the size of the previous largest economic development project, Reeves’ office said in a prepared statement.

“The size of this new capital investment is unlike anything we’ve seen before in Mississippi,” Reeves said. “It’s the single largest capital investment that has ever been made in the state of Mississippi – by a lot. The fact is that records were made to be broken, and that’s exactly what our state continues to do. This is a massive win for Central Mississippi, the Jackson metro area, and all of Mississippi. It’s a great time to be a Mississippian.”

Once finalized, it will result in two hyperscale data center complexes on two industrial park sites, Reeves’ office said. One data center will be located in Canton, and a second will be located at another site in Madison County.

Reeves called the special session to begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The special session could last as little as one day.

Reeves called for the special session during a press conference which can be viewed here.