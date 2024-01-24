Smith posts another triple-double as PCA hammers Hillcrest Published 9:33 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The Porter’s Chapel Academy senior had a triple-double for the second game in a row, finishing with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 steals, to lead the Lady Eagles to a 68-30 victory on the road against Hillcrest Christian on Tuesday.

It was Smith’s third triple-double of the season. She had one against Prairie View Academy on Jan. 20, and another Dec. 15 vs. Union Christian. She only had six rebounds in this one, and took the difficult route to the achievement by filling up the steals and assists column on the stat sheet.

Smith’s teammates helped her with the assists by knocking down 21 of 47 two-point shots. The Lady Eagles were only 7-for-27 from 3-point range.

Sophie Masterson made four of those 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and six rebounds. It was the second time in three games she has topped 20 points.

Kaliegha Irby led Hillcrest with 15 points.

Marley Bufkin added 10 points, while Lauren Madison had four points and 10 rebounds.

Porter’s Chapel (13-0, 6-0 MAIS District 4-3A) has clinched the No. 1 seed for the district tournament that it will host Feb. 1 and 2. The district’s seedings for the Class 3A South State tournament will be based on the regular-season standings, so the Lady Eagles have earned a No. 1 seed for that round of the postseason as well.

The Class 3A South State tournament is also at PCA, from Feb. 6-10.

Boys

Hillcrest 66, Porter’s Chapel 43

Four Hillcrest Christian players scored in double figures, and Ryan Bradley added nine more, as the Cougars beat Porter’s Chapel (11-4, 4-2 District 4-3A) in the boys’ half of Tuesday’s basketball doubleheader in Jackson.

Eric Bass and Kaivyn Carter led Hillcrest’s balanced effort with 14 points apiece, while Darius Barnes and Severe McNeary scored 10 each.

PCA trailed by eight points at halftime, then was outscored 37-16 over the last two quarters.

The bad second half spoiled an outstanding game by PCA’s Ty Mack. The senior guard finished with 30 points. No other PCA player scored more than five, although Noah Porter did have seven assists.

Porter’s Chapel will host River Oaks Thursday, and Prairie View Academy Friday. Both varsity doubleheaders begin at 6 p.m., and Friday’s game is senior night.