Warren Central’s Porter wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

For the second week in a row, a Warren Central soccer player has run away with The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the week award.

Jacob Porter, a freshman with Warren Central’s boys’ soccer team, received 6,193 of the 6,534 votes cast in an online poll of The Post’s readers to claim the honor.

Vicksburg High basketball player Tyler Henderson was a distant second, with 132 votes, and Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Jae’la Smith was third with 120. St. Aloysius basketball player Maddy McSherry finished fourth.

Porter scored two goals in a 3-0 victory against Neshoba Central on Jan. 19. Porter has four goals and three assists in 17 games this season for the Vikings (12-4-1).

Warren Central will play at Columbus on Friday, and then hosts Ridgeland on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. in a game that will decide the MHSAA Region 2-6A championship.

Congratulations to Jacob and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

