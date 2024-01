Who’s Hot Published 3:50 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Warren Central boys’ soccer player Laney Lewis scored two goals in a 7-0 win over Vicksburg on Monday.

Lewis has four goals — all in the last two games — and four assists this season. The Vikings will play at Columbus on Thursday at 7 p.m., and are home vs. Ridgeland on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

