James O. Allen

Published 12:41 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for James O. Allen, 74, will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Lula M.B. Church, Rolling Fork.

The burial will follow at Jenkins Memorial Cemetery, Glen Allan.  The Rev. Larry White will be officiating the services.

A visitation will be held from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Allen died Monday, Jan. 22 at his home in Glen Allan.

More Obits

Stefan Thompson

Sophie Caldwell Nichols

Louise Singleton Garrett

Russell Edward Avery

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you be taking part in Mardi Gras activities this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar