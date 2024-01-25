James O. Allen Published 12:41 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Funeral services for James O. Allen, 74, will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Lula M.B. Church, Rolling Fork.

The burial will follow at Jenkins Memorial Cemetery, Glen Allan. The Rev. Larry White will be officiating the services.

A visitation will be held from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Allen died Monday, Jan. 22 at his home in Glen Allan.