Local students are fall 2023 graduates of Mississippi State University Published 9:22 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

More than 1,500 students are fall 2023 graduates of Mississippi State University, including the following local students:

Chrystal Roberts, of Utica, MS, received a Bachelor of Arts from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Braxton Chewning, of Vicksburg, MS, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Austin Hopkins, of Vicksburg, MS, received a Master of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Jonathan Storey, of Vicksburg, MS, received a Doctor of Philosophy from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Katelyn Morson, of Vicksburg, MS, received a Master of Arts Teach Secondary from MSU’s College of Education.

David Osburn, of Vicksburg, MS, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Noah Crow, of Utica, MS, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Alexis Whitfield, of Vicksburg, MS, received a Bachelor of University Studies from MSU’s Academic Affairs.

April Lynn, of Vicksburg, MS, received a Bachelor of Business Adm from MSU’s College of Business.

John Madison, of Vicksburg, MS, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

