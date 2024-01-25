Louise Singleton Garrett Published 9:11 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Funeral services for Louise Singleton Garrett, a Vicksburg native, will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Johnny Williams officiating; interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 26, in the funeral home from 5 until 6 p.m.

Louise Singleton Garrett passed away Thursday, Jan. 11, in Little Rock, Ark., following a brief illness. She was 85. She had worked many years at Trustmark National Bank.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Singleton and Bessie Peterson; husband, Howard Garrett; and son, Michael J. Garrett.

She is survived by her grandson, Michael A. Jenkins of North Little Rock; daughter-in-law, Chelsea Jenkins of North Little Rock; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and others.