MEMA issues statewide flooding update Published 12:36 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with county and state officials as the state braces for another round of severe storms, significant rain and flash flooding.

The entire state is at risk for flooding, and MEMA urges all Mississippians to heed the warnings of local officials and not go around barricades blocking flooded roadways.

One weather-related death has been reported to MEMA by the Pearl River County Emergency Management Office.

Email newsletter signup

For those experiencing flood damage, take the following steps:

· Call your insurance agent and file a claim

· Take photos of the damage to the home (walls, roof)

· Take photos of the waterline in and outside of the home (take a photo next to an outlet if it can be done safely)

· File a damage report with MEMA and the local EMA office via MSEMA.org

Residents are encouraged to report any damage to their homes to their county emergency management office and MEMA.

Report damage through MEMA’s website, MSEMA.org.

Select the county of residence and complete the form. This is NOT an application for assistance but for information-gathering purposes only.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation continues to report roadways affected by the floodwaters. For more information, go to MDOTtraffic | Powered by MDOT.

MEMA has many resources to help residents prepare for a storm, including the new MEMA app.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store free of charge.

On the app, users can find checklists, shelter information, and customizable weather alerts tailored to each user.