Sophie Caldwell Nichols

Published 12:38 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Sophie Caldwell Nichols passed away Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at the Shady Lawn Health and Rehabilitation Nursing Home.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 27, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop, Dr. Demond A. Guyton officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 26, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. with the family present from 4 until 5 p.m. and at the church  Saturday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

