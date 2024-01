Stefan Thompson Published 12:43 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Funeral services for Stefan Thompson, 31, will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. at Shiloh M.B. Church, Rolling Fork.

The burial will follow at Green Chapel Cemetery, Rolling Fork.

A visitation will be held from 5 until 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Email newsletter signup

Thompson died Tuesday, Jan. 16, in Rolling Fork.