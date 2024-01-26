Flashes beat Providence Classical to close in on postseason berth Published 10:36 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

St. Aloysius’ boys’ basketball team needed to win three of its last four district games to guarantee a spot in the postseason.

It’s gotten the first two.

Anthony McCloud scored 20 points and St. Aloysius held off a late charge to beat Providence Classical 54-50 on Friday.

Korey Sims and Laken Bradley added nine points apiece for St. Al, which took a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter but was outscored 23-10 over the last eight minutes. It managed to hang on, though, for a crucial victory in the MAIS District 4-5A playoff race.

St. Al (14-10, 3-4 District 4-5A), Providence Classical and Cathedral (13-15, 1-5) are vying for the district’s last two berths in the Class 5A South State tournament.

There is no district tournament, so the top four teams in the standings will advance and one will be left out. Adams County Christian School and Copiah Academy have clinched the top two seeds and will play each other for the district title next week.

St. Al and Cathedral play Tuesday in Natchez, and St. Al also has a district game left at Copiah Academy on Feb. 2. If St. Al wins Tuesday, it will likely earn the No. 3 seed from the district.

The Flashes also host Tallulah Academy in a non-district game Monday at 6 p.m. It will be the team’s senior night.

In other boys’ basketball games in Warren County on Friday, Vicksburg High defeated Neshoba Central 96-69; and Rdigeland beat Warren Central 59-48.

Girls

Providence Classical 40, St. Aloysius 11

Sarah Kate Hann made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Providence Classical defeated St. Al in Friday’s girls’ game.

A basket by Maddy McSherry in the first quarter was the only one for St. Al through the first three periods. McSherry added another basket in the fourth quarter to finish with a team-high four points.

Neshoba Central 81, Vicksburg 44

Neshoba Central (24-1, 8-0 MHSAA Region 2-6A0 amassed a 16-point halftime lead and had no trouble finishing a season sweep of its girls’ basketball series against Vicksburg High (7-17, 4-4).

Rodrianna Hall led Vicksburg with 21 points and Kierra James scored 17.

Vicksburg will finish the regular season with two road games next week. It will play at Ridgeland on Tuesday, and at Warren Central on Feb. 2.