Lady Eagles remain undefeated by beating River Oaks Published 9:26 am Friday, January 26, 2024

There was no triple-double this time for Jae’la Smith. Just a huge scoring night and another victory for Porter’s Chapel Academy.

Smith racked up a game-high 32 points, including 20 in the second quarter, as PCA defeated River Oaks 61-38 in a girls’ basketball game Thursday.

Smith had triple-doubles in the Lady Eagles’ previous two games, but only had five rebounds and four steals in this one. She did, however, make 13 of 23 two-point shots to fuel the team’s scoring effort.

Smith’s big second quarter came after PCA entered the period trailing by two points. It scored 28 points in the period and went into halftime up 37-19.

Sophie Masterson and Emily Muirhead also made 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with five and six points, respectively. Masterson also had eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

Lauren Madison contributed eight points and 10 rebounds as well, and Marley Bufkin scored seven points.

Faith Munholland led River Oaks with 12 points, while Janie Simpson scored 10.

Porter’s Chapel (14-0, 7-0 MAIS District 4-3A) remained undefeated heading into the regular-season finale Friday night at home vs. Prairie View. The varsity girls-boys doubleheader will begin at 6 p.m.

PCA will host the District 4-3A tournament Feb. 1 and 2, and the MAIS Class 3A South State tournament Feb. 6-10.

Boys

River Oaks 45, Porter’s Chapel 40

Reggie Jackson scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second half to lead River Oaks past Porter’s Chapel Academy in Thursday’s boys’ game.

River Oaks trailed by eight points at halftime, but outscored the Eagles 32-19 over the last two quarters.

Wesley Payne finished with 12 points for River Oaks — all in the second half — and Jake Stanley scored 11.

Ty Mack finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for PCA (11-5, 4-3 District 4-3A), and was its only player in double figures. Taylor Labarre, Noah Porter and Jase Jung scored six points each. Jung also had eight rebounds.