Vicksburg, Beautiful Table Settings Bash made great partners Published 6:48 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Despite an Arctic blast in the River City last weekend, the Beautiful Table Settings Bash event was a success. Participants from as far away as Washington State made their ways to Vicksburg. There were also those who drove in from the east coast.

Sisters Margaret Cooksey and Bettie Page, both Floridians, said they were “hell-bent” on coming to Vicksburg’s first BTS Bash. That was evident as I listened to them tell me how Paige had dropped her suitcase on her foot as they were loading up. The mishap caused a break, but Paige decided to not let the injury interfere with the trip, so she let the emergency room doctors strap on a boot and the sisters, along with one of their friends, trudged on into Mississippi.

I am certain it was well worth their effort. The guest speakers lined up to present were very entertaining. Our own Debbie Peacock with Big Fun Balloons demonstrated how to make balloon designs and then let all of us try our hand at making a balloon flower. Y’all should have heard the popping going on.

Email newsletter signup

I made notes of the tips Geni Fulcher and Emily Muirhead of the Ivy Place shared as it pertained to floral design and Margie Steckler got me excited about ways in which to mix and match china patterns.

The visiting guest speakers were also entertaining.

And then there were the vendors. There were some beautiful things to admire and buy. Yours truly scored on a vintage set of silver plate flatware that I bought for my youngest daughter as an early birthday present.

May Eason, the founder of the Beautiful Table Settings Facebook group, certainly fulfilled her promise when she told Vicksburg resident Harley Caldwell last year that she could bring hundreds to Vicksburg. She certainly did. And Caldwell, along with Jennifer Coulter, did their part by rolling out the red carpet for the visitors and all of us locals.

From the swag bags to the food to the blue and white décor on the tables set up for lunches, these women outdid themselves.

And no doubt, their efforts have made an economic impact on Vicksburg.

Dollars flowed freely as folks enjoyed our historical town and I also saw oodles of positive Facebook posts on the BTS Facebook page, which is nothing less than free advertisement.

I personally want to thank all who had any part in making the BTS Bash a success. It proved to be a very successful event that brought many to our town. In fact, Eason has already committed to coming back next year.

Featured Local Savings