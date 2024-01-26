Vicksburg, Beautiful Table Settings Bash made great partners

Published 6:48 am Friday, January 26, 2024

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Despite an Arctic blast in the River City last weekend, the Beautiful Table Settings Bash event was a success. Participants from as far away as Washington State made their ways to Vicksburg. There were also those who drove in from the east coast.

Sisters Margaret Cooksey and Bettie Page, both Floridians, said they were “hell-bent” on coming to Vicksburg’s first BTS Bash. That was evident as I listened to them tell me how Paige had dropped her suitcase on her foot as they were loading up. The mishap caused a break, but Paige decided to not let the injury interfere with the trip, so she let the emergency room doctors strap on a boot and the sisters, along with one of their friends, trudged on into Mississippi.

I am certain it was well worth their effort. The guest speakers lined up to present were very entertaining. Our own Debbie Peacock with Big Fun Balloons demonstrated how to make balloon designs and then let all of us try our hand at making a balloon flower. Y’all should have heard the popping going on.

I made notes of the tips Geni Fulcher and Emily Muirhead of the Ivy Place shared as it pertained to floral design and Margie Steckler got me excited about ways in which to mix and match china patterns.

The visiting guest speakers were also entertaining.

And then there were the vendors. There were some beautiful things to admire and buy. Yours truly scored on a vintage set of silver plate flatware that I bought for my youngest daughter as an early birthday present.

May Eason, the founder of the Beautiful Table Settings Facebook group, certainly fulfilled her promise when she told Vicksburg resident Harley Caldwell last year that she could bring hundreds to Vicksburg. She certainly did. And Caldwell, along with Jennifer Coulter, did their part by rolling out the red carpet for the visitors and all of us locals.

From the swag bags to the food to the blue and white décor on the tables set up for lunches, these women outdid themselves.

And no doubt, their efforts have made an economic impact on Vicksburg.

Dollars flowed freely as folks enjoyed our historical town and I also saw oodles of positive Facebook posts on the BTS Facebook page, which is nothing less than free advertisement.

I personally want to thank all who had any part in making the BTS Bash a success. It proved to be a very successful event that brought many to our town. In fact, Eason has already committed to coming back next year.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

