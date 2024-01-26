Vicksburg Living Wedding Edition: Sacred ties Published 12:10 am Friday, January 26, 2024

With the prompting from mutual friends, Matthew (Matt) Mims and Demetra (Demi) Leara met up at the bowling alley in Oxford. Little did the couple know rolling a ball down a lane would one day lead to them walking down the aisle.

Matthew, a Vicksburg native, met Demi in February 2021 and a year and half later proposed at Sunset Rock on historic Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The wedding was held June 17, 2023, at Holy Trinity Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Birmingham, Alabama.

“This was my childhood church and where my parents got married,” Demi said.

The couple also wore Demi’s grandparents’ wedding crowns or stefana, as they are also called, during the wedding ceremony. The crowns symbolize the honor and glory given by God as the man and woman become king and queen of their home. And like the wedding rings, the crowns are exchanged during the ceremony.

An added family link to the couple’s wedding ceremony was Matthew’s connection to the Greek Orthodox Church. While he was raised in the Catholic faith, his paternal grandmother, Boop Nosser Mims, was Greek Orthodox.

“And she and my grandfather, Crawford Mims, got married in the Greek Orthodox Church, so it just felt special that I, too, was getting married in the Greek Orthodox Church,” Matt said.

During the reception at The Club in Birmingham, Demi and Matt were surrounded by both of their large families and all joined in when the Greek dancing began.

The couple traveled to St. Lucia for their honeymoon.

Demi is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Paul Leara. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Peter Grammas and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Stephen Leara.

Matthew is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Lloyd Mims. He is the grandson of Mrs. Louis Richard Theobald Jr., the late Mr. Louis Richard Theobald Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Crawford Mims Sr.

The couple are at home in Birmingham.

Demi works as a clinical pharmacist at Kirkland Clinic at the University of Alabama in Birmingham and Matt works with his father and family in the insurance business. His home office is located in Vestavia, Ala.

