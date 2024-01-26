Who’s Hot

Warren Central bowler James McKenna was selected to the MHSAA Class II Central All-Region team. He totaled 739 pins in three games at the region tournament and finished fourth overall.

As a team, Warren Central totaled 2,671 pins to finish third. Only the top two teams advanced to the Class II state tournament, however. Neshoba Central was first in the team standings with 3,622 pins and Florence was second with 2,996. Vicksburg High placed fifth, with 2,065 pins.

