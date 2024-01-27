Mayfield thanks community for support amid health battle Published 8:41 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

City of Vicksburg Ward 1 Alderman Michael Mayfield has had a challenging start to the new year, and during Thursday’s meeting of the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen, he thanked the public for their support following his recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

“I want to say to Mayor Flaggs and Alderman Monsour and to the city employees that I truly appreciate the love and caring and the sharing that you all have shown me since I found out that I have my second bout with cancer,” Mayfield said. “Most of you may not know, but this is my second bout; I’ve had cancer before. This one is a whole lot more serious than the first bout.”

Mayfield said the support that has already been shown from the Vicksburg community has made his fight easier to wage.

“I have a challenge before me,” he said. “With the help of the citizens and the help of my family, my wife and kids, grandkids and my eleven sisters and brothers. And to all of you, the citizens of Vicksburg and Warren County. I have a real challenge to deal with. As often as I can be here on this job, I will be here. The cancer I have causes a whole lot of pain, but I’m here. I’m

glad to be here.”

In mid-January, shortly after Mayfield’s diagnosis, a large crowd gathered at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church to show him support. The parade of vehicles made its way down Alcorn Drive, where Mayfield stood and waved from the roadside,

expressing his thanks for the show of love.

“I am a very blessed man,” Mayfield said Thursday. “God has blessed me to be a part of this community. I have been in Vicksburg my entire life and I plan on spending the remainder of my life here in Vicksburg and Warren County, Mississippi.”

Mayfield has served as Ward 1 Alderman since first being elected in July 2005. Prior to his election, he served for ten years on

the Warren County Board of Supervisors as supervisor for District 2.