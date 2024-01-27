Photo Gallery: St. Francis Xavier Little Dribblers Published 4:00 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

The St. Francis Xavier Little Dribblers team performed at halftime of Thursday’s high school girls basketball game between St. Aloysius and Cathedral.

The Dribblers program is designed to introduce second- and third-graders at St. Francis Xavier to the game of basketball. They learn dribbling drills and then show off their skills with a halftime performance at several high school games. The goal is to prepare them to play on the school’s peewee team beginning in the fourth grade.

They also performed at halftime of Friday’s game vs. Providence Classical, and will take the court one more time at Monday’s home game vs. Tallulah Academy. Monday’s game starts at 6 p.m.

The Dribblers are coached by Nadia Maxwell.

