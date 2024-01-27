Stamps: ‘Lot of man hours’ put in to extinguish overnight fire at Foam Packaging, Inc. Published 10:26 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters responded to a fire at Foam Packaging, Inc. on Stennis Drive at approximately 1:57 a.m. Saturday and worked until almost 7 a.m. before fully extinguishing the blaze.

“(We had) limited access to the actual fire,” Stamps said. “We did cut some holes into the structure to access the most beneficial area to extinguish the fire.”

Stamps said no one was injured during the incident and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, adding investigators believe they have narrowed the search for the origin of the blaze to a specific set of pallets.

Email newsletter signup

“Upon arrival, crews confirmed that everyone was out of the building and then made entry into building 2 to locate the fire,” he said. “There were a couple of pallets loaded with foam cartons, approximately 12 feet in height, which appeared to have started to burn from the top of the packaging.”

Stamps said crews “worked tirelessly” and needed to utilize more than 50 self-contained breathing apparatus bottles and “a lot of man hours” throughout the duration of the approximately five-hour-long operation.

Vicksburg Fire Department Ladder 15, as well as crews with Emergency 7 and Emergency 8 and Fire Marshal 80 responded to the call.