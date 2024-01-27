University of Mississippi announces Fall 2023 Dean’s List Published 6:46 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Fall 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll.

To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester. The Dean’s List is reserved for students who earn a GPA of 3.50 to 3.74.

Area students represented on the University of Mississippi Dean’s List are:

Falyn Lusby, of Vicksburg, majoring in Allied Health Studies.

Amanda Parman, of Vicksburg, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

Kharmin Rankin, of Port Gibson, majoring in Allied Health Studies.

Kendyl Rice, of Vicksburg, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders.

McLaurin Truesdell, of Vicksburg, majoring in Criminal Justice.

Jayla Washington, of Utica, majoring in Multi-Disciplinary Studies.

