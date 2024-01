Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

Southern Arkansas women’s basketball player Layla Carter, a former Vicksburg High star, had a season-high 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in a 72-63 loss to Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday.

Carter, a freshman guard, is averaging 3.4 points and 2.0 rebounds this season while coming off the bench. She has played in 15 of the Muleriders’ 17 games.

