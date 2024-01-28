Gold in the Hills announces 2024 cast

Published 12:21 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

By Staff Reports

Pictured is a scene from a past performance of Gold in the Hills (submitted photo).

The Vicksburg Theatre Guild (VTG) has announced its new cast of the annual Gold in the Hills production.

VTG officials announced the new cast members in a post to social media last week.

“One of our favorite things about Gold in the Hills is seeing who will join our wonderful cast each year!” VTG officials posted. “Congratulations to our new Gold cast members! We look forward to seeing you with our favorite familiar faces on the VTG stage.”

This year’s cast members include: Magnolia Silcox, Gracie Williamson, Mikkii Sanderson, Lily Sanderson, Madison Ramsey, Tiffany Lambert, Kailyn Ehrhardt, Ashley Schutt, and Elvie Grace Bradley.

According to VTG, Gold in the Hills is in the Guinness Book of World Records for longest-running show.

“Presented yearly since 1936, Gold in the Hills features a relentless hero, a winsome heroine, a ruthless villain, beautiful can-can dancers, and the wilder side of city life in the infamous New York Bowery,” VTG says via its official website.

Showtimes for the 2024 production include Friday, March 8, through Saturday, March 24, with showtimes Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and matinee showings Sundays at 2 p.m.

