Vicksburg Animal Shelter in need of adoptive homes

Published 9:31 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg Animal Shelter is in need of adoptive home in order to make room for new animals (submitted photo).

Officials with the Vicksburg Animal Shelter say the shelter is now at capacity and cannot accept any more animals at this time.

Shelter officials said they are in dire need of adoptive homes for animals in order to open up space for others in need.

The adoption fee for a dog is $85 and the adoption fee for a cat is $60.

The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. but adoptions stop at 2:30 p.m. The shelter is located at 100 Old Mill Road just off of North Washington Street.

For more information please call 601-636-6982 or email them at Animalshelter@vicksburg.org

