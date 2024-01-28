Vote now in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 2:40 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

Voting is now open in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are basketball players Kierra James (Vicksburg), Anthony McCloud (St. Aloysius) and Sophie Masterson (Porter’s Chapel); and Warren Central bowler James McKenna. Voting is open until midnight Tuesday, and you can vote as many times as you want until the deadline.

You can vote by clicking here.

Kierra James, a senior with Vicksburg High’s girls’ basketball team, scored in double figures in both of the Missy Gators’ games this week. She had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists in a 47-28 win vs. Columbus on Jan. 23; and scored 17 points in a loss to Neshoba Central on Jan. 26.

McCloud, a forward with St. Aloysius’ boys’ basketball team, averaged 20 points in leading the Flashes to three victories — including two in MAIS District 4-5A that put them on the brink of a postseason berth.

McKenna, a member of Warren Central’s boys’ bowling team, was named to the MHSAA Class II All-Central Region team after rolling a total of 739 in a three-game series in the region tournament Jan. 23 in Philadelphia.

Masterson, a senior forward for Porter’s Chapel Academy’s girls’ basketball team, averaged 12 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks in four games last week. Her efforts helped PCA improve to 15-0 and clinch the MAIS District 4-3A regular-season championship.

Good luck to all of the nominees!