WCEC seeking poll workers for upcoming elections Published 11:17 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

With the March 12 presidential primary election just more than a month away, the Warren County Election Commission (WCEC) is looking to add poll workers to help keep the county active and efficient in the electoral process.

WCEC Chairman and District 4 Commissioner Sara Carlson Dionne said the upcoming primary will bring several choices voters

will need to address and a full roster of poll workers will make that process much smoother in Warren County.

“March 12 is the presidential primary election; it’s the primary for lots of things,” Dionne said. “But what most people will find interesting is the presidential. There will also be on that ballot the primary for U.S. Senate seat and Congressional House seat District 2. And being a primary in Mississippi, you don’t register by party, but when you go and vote in a primary, you say what ballot you want.”

Dionne said there are caveats to the election process voters should remember.

“The only catch to it is, if we have a runoff, it’s illegal to do what is called a crossover, so if on the primary, you vote Democrat, then you decide you want to come to the Republican runoff, that’s illegal.”

Dionne said poll workers will be needed to aid in both the March primary, as well as any runoff election that might occur in April.

“If we have the runoff, which it looks like is certainly a possibility, that would be April 2, but we could use people we used March 12. So, the important election that we are trying to get people for is March 12.”

The WCEC provided the following information for anyone interested in becoming a poll worker:

•Why Become a Poll Manager?

This is a way to serve Warren County and actively participate in the electoral process.

Poll managers play a crucial role in ensuring fair and efficient elections and involvement can make a significant impact.

•Compensation:

As a poll manager, individuals will be compensated $200 for each election worked and will receive an additional $20 per hour for training.

•Training Opportunities:

Training sessions will be available on the following dates: Thursday, Feb. 22, 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. City Auditorium; Saturday, March 2, 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the circuit courtroom, Warren County Courthouse.

•Upcoming Election:

The next election is scheduled for March 12, and participation as a poll manager would be invaluable to the electoral process.

•How to Apply:

Anyone who is interested in fulfilling this opportunity may apply online at https://co.warren.ms.us/poll-work-er-application/.