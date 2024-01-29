Lady Eagles beat Briarfield to finish regular season undefeated Published 10:57 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Porter’s Chapel Academy was perfectly balanced on Monday, and just plain perfect this season.

Sophie Masterson led three players in double figures with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots, as PCA’s girls’ basketball team completed an undefeated regular season by beating Briarfield Academy 52-38 on Monday.

Marley Bufkin made three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Lady Eagles, while Jae’la Smith had 11 points and five rebounds.

Email newsletter signup

Masterson made four 3-pointers and was 6-for-14 shooting from the field overall.

Lauren Madison also had five points and eight rebounds.

Ella Claire Payne led Briarfield with 11 points, while Anna Beth Russell scored nine.

Porter’s Chapel (16-0) won the MAIS District 4-3A championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 3A South State tournament that it will host Feb. 6-10.

The schools in District 4-3A elected not to play a tournament, but its teams will play one game each on Thursday. Opponents and times will be announced Wednesday, after the regular season has concluded. PCA will play that game at home.

Boys

Briarfield 46, Porter’s Chapel 45

Brock Johnson scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, Cullen McIntosh finished with 16 points, and Briarfield Academy defeated Porter’s Chapel Academy (12-6) in Monday’s boys’ game.

Ty Mack led PCA with 30 points and 10 rebounds, but Taylor Labarre was the Eagles’ next-highest scorer with six points. Chase Hearn, Gavin White and Jase Jung scored three points each.

PCA was 16-for-47 (34 percent) shooting from the field.

Featured Local Savings