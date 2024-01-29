Lady Eagles beat Briarfield to finish regular season undefeated

Published 10:57 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

By Ernest Bowker

Porter's Chapel Academy basketball player Sophie Masterson finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 52-38 victory over Briarfield Academy on Monday.

Porter’s Chapel Academy was perfectly balanced on Monday, and just plain perfect this season.

Sophie Masterson led three players in double figures with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots, as PCA’s girls’ basketball team completed an undefeated regular season by beating Briarfield Academy 52-38 on Monday.

Marley Bufkin made three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Lady Eagles, while Jae’la Smith had 11 points and five rebounds.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Masterson made four 3-pointers and was 6-for-14 shooting from the field overall.

Lauren Madison also had five points and eight rebounds.

Ella Claire Payne led Briarfield with 11 points, while Anna Beth Russell scored nine.

Porter’s Chapel (16-0) won the MAIS District 4-3A championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 3A South State tournament that it will host Feb. 6-10.

The schools in District 4-3A elected not to play a tournament, but its teams will play one game each on Thursday. Opponents and times will be announced Wednesday, after the regular season has concluded. PCA will play that game at home.

Boys
Briarfield 46, Porter’s Chapel 45
Brock Johnson scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, Cullen McIntosh finished with 16 points, and Briarfield Academy defeated Porter’s Chapel Academy (12-6) in Monday’s boys’ game.

Ty Mack led PCA with 30 points and 10 rebounds, but Taylor Labarre was the Eagles’ next-highest scorer with six points. Chase Hearn, Gavin White and Jase Jung scored three points each.

PCA was 16-for-47 (34 percent) shooting from the field.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

St. Al soccer beats Delta Streets to keep playoff hopes alive

Lady Flashes topple Tallulah Academy; St. Al boys run winning streak to four

Game Plan

Utica Middle School basketball finishes as conference runner-up

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you be taking part in Mardi Gras activities this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar