Lady Flashes topple Tallulah Academy; St. Al boys run winning streak to four Published 10:23 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

It hasn’t been a great season for St. Aloysius’ girls’ basketball team, but it got a great memory before it was over.

Taryn Lusby scored 13 points, including four in overtime, and the Lady Flashes beat Tallulah Academy 42-32 in the final home game of the season on Monday.

St. Al outscored Tallulah 10-0 in the extra period.

Email newsletter signup

Maddy McSherry scored three of her eight points in overtime, while Megan Theriot finished with a team-high 17 points.

Abigail Kennedy led Tallulah Academy with eight points, while Emma Collins and Chandler Wood scored six apiece.

Four teams out of five in MAIS District 4-5A will advance to the Class 5A South State tournament, and St. Al will be the odd person out. It has not won a district game and will thus be done when the regular season wraps up later this week.

The Lady Flashes have two road games remaining, Tuesday at Cathedral and Friday at Copiah Academy.

Boys

St. Aloysius 62, Tallulah Academy 34

The St. Aloysius Flashes stayed sharp and kept their late-season winning streak intact by beating up on Tallulah Academy on Monday.

Korey Sims and Anthony McCloud scored 15 points apiece as St. Al (15-10) raced to a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Senior Walker Lambiotte also finished in double figures for the Flashes, with 11 points in his final home game. Sims, another senior, had a double-double, with 10 rebounds and five assists to go along with his 15 points.

Carson Gleese scored seven and Carter Henderson had six. The Flashes’ third senior, Ryan Sykes, had four points and six rebounds.

Mac Cagnolatti scored all of his 19 points in the second half for Tallulah Academy. Armarian Strange added seven points.

St. Al won its fourth game in a row, and has two left in the regular season — Tuesday at Cathedral and Friday at Copiah Academy. It needs to win one of the two to ensure a berth in the MAIS Class 5A South State tournament next week at Oak Forest Academy in Amite, Louisiana.

In Monday’s junior high game, Dru Gleese totaled 14 points and five assists as St. Al beat Tallulah 44-32. Keller Bradley scored eight points and Lanier Lambiotte had six. Walt Andrews filled up the stat sheet with four points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.