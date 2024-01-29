St. Al soccer beats Delta Streets to keep playoff hopes alive Published 10:34 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

St. Aloysius’ boys’ soccer team is not in the MAIS playoffs — yet — but earned the right to play for a spot with a strong performance on Monday.

Jack Dickerson scored two goals and the Flashes defeated Delta Streets 4-0 at Farrell Stadium/Balzli Field.

Sam Hall and Dalton Windham also scored one goal apiece, while John Ellis Montgomery, Carter Smithhart and Eli Shiers had assists. Caleb Tucker got the shutout in net.

St. Al (7-6-2, 2-3 MAIS Division II Central) will play at Bayou Academy Friday at 5:30 p.m., in what might as well be a first-round playoff game. The Flashes need to beat Bayou to get into a tiebreaker, and then the winner would advance to the Division II playoffs that begin Feb. 8