Utica Middle School basketball finishes as conference runner-up

Published 12:55 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

By Staff Reports

Utica Middle School's boys' basketball team reached the championship game of the CMAC conference tournament. The Rangers finished the season with an 8-5 record and reached the tournament finals for the first time since 2008. Team members are De’Anthony Brown, Jakavious Brown, Deon Boyd, Jayden Carter, Brayden Caston, Kedarius Harper, Quentin Jones, Jeremiah McConnell, Arrington Myles, Tristan Nix, Tamarcus Richards, Jaden Washington, Rodriquez Wilson, Tyler Wilson, Jamarceo Whitley and Kaydrian Young. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

Utica Middle School’s boys’ basketball team reached the CMAC championship game for the first time since 2008 and had six players invited to the conference’s all-star game.

Utica lost to Canton’s Porter Middle School 28-12 in the tournament finals, and finished the season with an 8-5 record.

“Our motto this season was, where do you want to finish?” said Utica head coach Anthony Moore, a Vicksburg native. “We worked hard and got to the championship game. We didn’t want to finish with a loss, but at least we got there.”

Caston, Harper, Jones, Myles, Richards and Washington were selected as league all-stars.

