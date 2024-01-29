Utica Middle School basketball finishes as conference runner-up Published 12:55 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Utica Middle School’s boys’ basketball team reached the CMAC championship game for the first time since 2008 and had six players invited to the conference’s all-star game.

Utica lost to Canton’s Porter Middle School 28-12 in the tournament finals, and finished the season with an 8-5 record.

“Our motto this season was, where do you want to finish?” said Utica head coach Anthony Moore, a Vicksburg native. “We worked hard and got to the championship game. We didn’t want to finish with a loss, but at least we got there.”

Utica’s team members are De’Anthony Brown, Jakavious Brown, Deon Boyd, Jayden Carter, Brayden Caston, Kedarius Harper, Quentin Jones, Jeremiah McConnell, Arrington Myles, Tristan Nix, Tamarcus Richards, Jaden Washington, Rodriquez Wilson, Tyler Wilson, Jamarceo Whitley and Kaydrian Young.

Caston, Harper, Jones, Myles, Richards and Washington were selected as league all-stars.