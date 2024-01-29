Vicksburg Living Wedding Edition: Teenage sweethearts Published 6:49 am Monday, January 29, 2024

1 of 7

Brandon Teller and Tori Rowland were young when they first met. Both were 14 years old and in high school.

Obviously, it would be years later before Brandon asked Tori to marry him, but on March 17, 2022, the couple became engaged.

“We got engaged in the mountains in Dillon, Colorado, in the middle of a snowy day,” Tori said.

Email newsletter signup

A wedding date was set for March 17, 2022, with nuptials taking place at the Duff Green Mansion in Vicksburg.

Tori described her wedding gown as “simple with a square neckline.”

“What I liked most about the dress was that it had a detachable overskirt,” which is an outer skirt worn over the top of the wedding dress waistline.

For the ceremony, Tori also wore as her something old her grandfather’s gold wedding band and her great-grandmother’s engagement ring and pearl earrings.

Like many modern-day brides and grooms, Brandon and Tori chose to have a “first look.”

It was the greatest moment of the best day of my life,” Brandon said.

Following the wedding ceremony, friends and family enjoyed dancing to the Dry Waters Band.

Brandon and Tori honeymooned in Nassau, Bahamas.

They are at home in Vicksburg where Brandon is an RN in the intensive care unit at Merit Health River Region while also pursuing a nurse practitioner degree from UMMC. Tori is employed with Coleman and Taylor PA.

Featured Local Savings