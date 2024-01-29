Vicksburg Living Wedding Edition: Teenage sweethearts
Published 6:49 am Monday, January 29, 2024
Photos by Sara Williamson
Brandon Teller and Tori Rowland were young when they first met. Both were 14 years old and in high school.
Obviously, it would be years later before Brandon asked Tori to marry him, but on March 17, 2022, the couple became engaged.
“We got engaged in the mountains in Dillon, Colorado, in the middle of a snowy day,” Tori said.
A wedding date was set for March 17, 2022, with nuptials taking place at the Duff Green Mansion in Vicksburg.
Tori described her wedding gown as “simple with a square neckline.”
“What I liked most about the dress was that it had a detachable overskirt,” which is an outer skirt worn over the top of the wedding dress waistline.
For the ceremony, Tori also wore as her something old her grandfather’s gold wedding band and her great-grandmother’s engagement ring and pearl earrings.
Like many modern-day brides and grooms, Brandon and Tori chose to have a “first look.”
It was the greatest moment of the best day of my life,” Brandon said.
Following the wedding ceremony, friends and family enjoyed dancing to the Dry Waters Band.
Brandon and Tori honeymooned in Nassau, Bahamas.
They are at home in Vicksburg where Brandon is an RN in the intensive care unit at Merit Health River Region while also pursuing a nurse practitioner degree from UMMC. Tori is employed with Coleman and Taylor PA.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
