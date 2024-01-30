Chamber honors outgoing board members
Published 10:32 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Outgoing Chamber of Commerce Board Member Ginger Danahue, left, is presented with a plaque for her service by outgoing Chairwoman Lori Burke.
Outgoing Chamber of Commerce Board Member Michael Keen, left, is presented with a plaque for his service by outgoing Chairwoman Lori Burke and Executive Director Pablo Diaz.
Outgoing Chamber of Commerce Board Member Keith Flowers, left, is presented with a plaque for his service by outgoing Chairwoman Lori Burke and Executive Director Pablo Diaz (photos by Blake Bell | The Vicksburg Post).
Monday’s annual Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce meeting and banquet served as a time to update members on what is happening locally, as well as to honor those that have made a positive impact in the past year, including three outgoing board members.
Honored during Monday’s annual meeting at the Vicksburg Convention Center were outgoing board members Ginger Danahue, Michael Keen, and Keith Flowers.