Chamber honors outgoing board members Published 10:32 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Monday’s annual Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce meeting and banquet served as a time to update members on what is happening locally, as well as to honor those that have made a positive impact in the past year, including three outgoing board members.

Honored during Monday’s annual meeting at the Vicksburg Convention Center were outgoing board members Ginger Danahue, Michael Keen, and Keith Flowers.

