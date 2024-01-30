J. W. Jackson Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

J. W. Jackson, a Vicksburg native, passed away Saturday, Jan. 17, in the Woodlands Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. He was 92.

He had worked as a mechanic and glass technician. He was a member of the Powerhouse Ministries.

He was preceded in death by his father, Amos Crawford, and mother, Johnnie B. Wright; wife, Christine Jackson; sons, James E. Jackson Jr and Jessie Lee Johnson.

He is survived by sons, Alex Jackson and Louis E. Jackson, and Lee Andrew Bingham, all of Vicksburg; daughters, Marilyn Jackson Dimery of Fresno, Calif., Virginia Cole of Chicago, Johnnie B. Ware of Dallas, LaShonda Terrell of Jackson, Sholonda Lewis of Richland, Miss., Bobbie Bingham Morrow of Vicksburg, and Dr. Carolyn Bingham Howard of Jackson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

Funeral services are to be held Thursday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church, 4994 Indiana Ave. with the Rev. Emma Armstrong officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.