Old Post Files: Jan. 31, 1924-2014

Published 11:59 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files Graphics for 2024

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1924
Shelby Fielder accepted a position at the Post Office. • Mrs. Charles Feldman was in Meridian. • John Laughlin was doing well following surgery at the Infirmary.

90 Years Ago: 1934
Garvis LaGrone and Mary Stafford were married. • George W. Barnes died. • Mrs. B.F. Nichols learned of the death of her brother, J.W. McCain, in Asheville, N.C.

80 Years Ago: 1944
Lt. Lee Akers left for his new station in Miami Beach, Fla. • Mrs. Ernestine Crowley was in Crystal Springs. • Ensign Bill Stewart, in the Naval Air Corps at Corpus Christi, Texas, was here visiting his parents.

70 Years Ago: 1954
Bill Balam passed away. • Services were held for Mrs. Bruce Goodrum. • Robert Bullen was named series librarian at Mississippi State College.

60 Years Ago: 1964
Mr. and Mrs. Gene Poole announced the birth of their daughter, Sheri. • Mr. and Mrs. Paul McArdle of Dallas announced the birth of a daughter, Elizabeth. • Malcolm Norwood, chairman of the department of art at Delta State University, conducted a one-day workshop at All Saints College.

50 Years Ago: 1974
Keith Pettway was represented in an exhibit of finalists in the 1973 Kodak International Snapshot Awards at the Kodak Photo Gallery in New York City. • Jerry Huskey presented Larry Nichols and Bill Loyacono, St Aloysius co-captains, the 1973 Capital Athletic Conference football trophy. • Mrs. Billie Bishop and Mrs. Sara Grant attended a training seminar at the University Medical Center in Jackson. • Mrs. Annie D. Vines was presented with a gold sweater guard after 20 years of service at Westinghouse.

40 Years Ago: 1984
City employee Leon Williams filled cracks in the pavement on Clay Street with hot tar. • Claude H. Webster died. • Lakisha Trena Benard celebrated her fourth birthday.

30 Years Ago: 1994
A Vicksburg man was killed and his brother was injured when their single-engine airplane clipped tree tops at the Vicksburg Municipal Airport.

20 Years Ago: 2004
Dawn Lee purchased the Old Crossroads Store at Fisher Ferry and Old Port Gibson Roads. • Porters Chapel Academy’s boys basketball team reached the conference finals.

10 Years Ago: 2014
Mr. Sipp, the Vicksburg Blues Society’s competitor, won top honors at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. • Smartphones and tablets to be allowed into VWSD classrooms but only for educational purposes. • St Al boys basketball team fell to Piney Woods in division play.

