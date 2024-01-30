Phillip Griffin Published 3:08 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Phillip Griffin passed away Friday, Jan. 26, at Merit Health River Region. He was 59.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb, 3, at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie James Dorsey officiating.

Burial will follow at Cary Community Cemetery in Cary, Miss. under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 2, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m., and at the church Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.