Phillip Griffin

Published 3:08 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Staff Reports

Phillip Griffin passed away Friday, Jan. 26, at Merit Health River Region. He was 59.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb, 3, at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie James Dorsey officiating.

Burial will follow at Cary Community Cemetery in Cary, Miss. under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 2, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m., and at the church Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

More Obits

Vicki Ramona Moore

Stefan Thompson

James O. Allen

Sophie Caldwell Nichols

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you be taking part in Mardi Gras activities this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar