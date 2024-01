Vicki Ramona Moore Published 3:05 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Vicki Ramona Moore passed away Saturday, Jan. 20, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 61.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Evangelist Shirley Slaughter Jones officiating.

