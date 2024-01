Virda Frances Love Ford Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Virda Frances Love Ford passed away Saturday, Jan. 27. She was 105 years old.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg, with the Rev. T.J. Tennison officiating.

Interment will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Vicksburg. Visitation will be held Friday from noon until the hour of the service.

