Basketball Roundup: St. Al, Warren Central, Vicksburg all take district losses Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The good news for the St. Aloysius Flashes is that their place in the MAIS Class 5A South State boys’ basketball tournament is secure.

The bad news is that the hot streak that got them there is over.

Korey Sims had his third double-double in four games, with 11 points and 14 rebounds, but St. Al had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 58-46 road loss against Cathedral on Tuesday.

Anthony McCloud led St. Al (15-11, 3-4 MAIS District 4-5A) with 14 points, Laken Bradley scored seven and Carter Henderson had six.

Other results around the league have ensured the Flashes will finish in the top four in the district and advance to the South State tournament at Oak Forest Academy in Amite, La. Where they’ll be seeded, however, is still up in the air.

Copiah Academy clinched the district championship by beating Adams County Christian School 60-49 on Tuesday. ACCS will be the No. 2 seed from District 4-5A. There is no district tournament.

St. Al, Cathedral (14-16, 2-5) and Providence Classical are battling for the last two spots, and Cathedral and Providence play each other Friday.

St. Al finishes the regular season against Copiah Academy on Thursday. If the Flashes win, or if it and Cathedral both lose, St. Al will will finish third. If St. Al loses and Cathedral wins, then Cathedral will be the No. 3 seed and St. Al will be fourth.

Columbus 82, Warren Central 75, OT

Gaylon Turner scored 30 points, but Warren Central’s late-season slide continued with an overtime loss to Columbus on Tuesday.

Roosevelt Harris added 11 points for the Vikings (12-14, 3-6 MHSAA Region 2-6A), while Teryn Green scored eight and Jaylon Winters had seven.

Warren Central has lost three games in a row after winning the previous three. It is in a three-way tie with Callaway (13-12, 3-6) and Neshoba Central (13-14, 3-7) for the No. 4 seed in next week’s Region 2-6A tournament, with one game left in the regular season.

The Vikings will host first-place Vicksburg High at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Columbus (17-7, 5-4) is locked in as the No. 3 seed for the region tournament, which begins Monday at Callaway High School in Jackson. The tournament schedule will not be finalized until after Friday’s games conclude the regular season.

Ridgeland 77, Vicksburg 57

Vicksburg has had its way with most of Region 2-6A this season — with the exception of Ridgeland.

Phil Nelson scored 19 points, Stevent Watkins, Ebo Wilson and Morris Hammond added 16 apiece, and Ridgeland (19-8, 7-3 Region 2-6A) beat Vicksburg (19-5, 7-2) for the second time this season.

Davian Williams led Vicksburg with 17 points and Michael Johnson scored 13. Kameryn Bailey also scored nine points and Tyler Henderson finished with eight.

The Gators were held to three field goals in the second quarter as Ridgeland opened up a 36-25 halftime lead, and the Titans pulled away from there.

Despite the loss, the Gators still control their path to the No. 1 seed in the Region 2-6A tournament. They will clinch it by beating Warren Central in the regular-season finale Friday night.

A Vicksburg loss would hand the top seed to Ridgeland and drop the Gators to No. 2. The top two teams will receive a first-round bye in the six-team tournament, however, and whatever order they finish in those will go to Vicksburg and Ridgeland.

Girls

Ridgeland 65, Vicksburg 26

Ridgeland (14-10, 5-5 Region 2-6A) outscored Vicksburg 41-9 over the second and third quarters and cruised to an easy victory in a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday.

Kierra James led Vicksburg with nine points, six rebounds and three assists. No other player scored more than four points. The Missy Gators also committed 42 turnovers.

Ridgeland clinched the No. 3 seed in next week’s Region 2-6A tournament in Jackson, and will play Warren Central in the first round. Warren Central (0-26, 0-9) lost 61-5 to Columbus on Tuesday and is the No. 6 seed in the six-team tournament.

Neshoba Central (25-1, 9-0) is the No. 1 seed, and Callaway (19-7, 8-2) is No. 2.

Vicksburg (7-18, 4-5) will be the No. 4 seed and face Columbus (3-19, 2-7) in the first round. The Missy Gators won both regular-season meetings.

Vicksburg will finish the regular season Friday by heading across town to play Warren Central. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.