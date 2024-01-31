Mayfield named Mardi Gras King; Bullard, Marascalco named queens Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The Vicksburg Main Street Program has announced this year’s Mardi Gras King and Queens as it prepares for the 23rd Annual Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Vicksburg.

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield has been named Mardi Gras King, while this year’s Mardi Gras Queen will be both Nancy Bullard and Bobbie Marascalco.

“Mayfield, the esteemed representative of Vicksburg’s North Ward, is not only a dedicated public servant but also a symbol of community strength and commitment,” Main Street officials said in statement announcing this year’s king and queens. “As the reigning Mardi Gras Parade King for the Annual Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Vicksburg, Alderman Mayfield embodies the spirit of celebration and unity.

Email newsletter signup

“Elected to the North Ward Alderman position in July 2005, he brought with him a wealth of experience, having served a decade on the Warren County Board of Supervisors as Supervisor of District 2. A family man with over forty years of marriage to the former Bertha McCalpin, Alderman Mayfield is not only the father of three children but also a loving grandfather to three grandchildren. His dedication extends beyond the political arena as a deacon at the Mt. Zion #4 Baptist Church and active involvement in organizations like the Warren County Children Shelter, the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District, and the Steering Committee for Warren Yazoo Mental Health. Alderman Michael Mayfield’s leadership and community involvement make him a true king, reigning not only over Mardi Gras festivities but also in the hearts of the citizens he represents.”

Main Street officials said both Bullard and Marascalco were chosen for the active roles in the community and they many ways they contribute to the Vicksburg area.

“Nancy Bullard, a true luminary of Vicksburg, deserves a regal tribute as the Mardi Gras Queen for her significant contributions to the community. As the former small business owner of downtown Vicksburg, Nancy Bullard has left an indelible mark on the local landscape. For over 30 years, she has been the proud proprietor of Sassafras, a cherished downtown establishment known for its eclectic array of home décor, gift items, and an extensive collection of bridal registry gifts. Nancy’s enduring commitment to her business has not only enriched the shopping experience in Vicksburg but has also been a cornerstone of the community’s character. Her entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with a genuine passion for serving the community, has made her a beloved figure among locals. As the Mardi Gras Queen, Nancy Bullard reigns not only in the realm of business but also as a symbol of resilience, creativity, and community spirit. Her royal presence adds an extra layer of splendor to the Mardi Gras festivities, celebrating not just the season but also the enduring legacy of a woman who has woven herself into the fabric of downtown Vicksburg’s vibrant tapestry.

“Bobbie Marascalco, the esteemed queen of the Vicksburg Mardi Gras Parade, is a beacon of dedication and entrepreneurship in the heart of downtown Vicksburg. As a native of this vibrant community, Bobbie opened Peterson’s, a beloved downtown establishment that has become synonymous with variety and charm, over two decades ago. This mainstay business has, under her leadership, offered a diverse range of products, embodying the spirit of ‘a little bit of everything’ that has made Peterson’s a cherished destination for locals and visitors alike. Bobbie Marascalco’s commitment to her business has not only added to the cultural richness of Vicksburg but has also played a vital role in shaping the character of downtown. Having dedicated two decades to the world of retail, Bobbie has made the heartfelt decision to retire, marking the end of an era. As the queen of the Mardi Gras Parade, Bobbie Marascalco reigns not just as a business owner but as a symbol of resilience, community spirit, and the indomitable Vicksburg legacy. Her royal presence in the parade is a fitting tribute to the woman who, for over 20 years, has been a cornerstone of downtown Vicksburg’s charm and allure.”

Vicksburg Main Street Executive Director Kim Hopkins said she invites the public to come and celebrate with this year’s king and queens and Vicksburg begins Carnaval season with the annual parade.

“Join the thousands of people that come from all over to catch beads, dance and cheer as our elaborate floats and excited participants venture down the parade route! The parade will begin at 4 p.m. so be sure to get there in enough time to get a good spot! For more information or if you’d like for your Krewe to participate in the upcoming parade, please email kimh@vicksburg.org or call the Main Street Office at 601-634-4527″

This year’s parade will make its way through downtown Saturday, Feb. 10.