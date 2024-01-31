Mississippians are turning the Grammy Awards Blue Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The 2024 Grammys will have six Mississippians nominated in the genre of Blues, one of which has a personal and professional link to Vicksburg.

Castro “Mr. Sipp” Coleman represented Vicksburg at the International Blues Challenge (IBC) in 2013 and 2014, winning the IBC in 2014.

Coleman is nominated for two Grammys this year, as is Blues legend Bobby Rush.

Coleman is nominated in the Best Traditional Blues Album category for his new album entitled, “The Soul Side of Sipp.” He is also nominated in the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for his contribution to the album, “The Count Basie Orchestra, Swings The Blues.”

Rush is nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album, for his album, “All My Love For You.” He is also nominated for his contribution to the album, “The Count Basie Orchestra, Swings The Blues.”

One of the most popular artists on the Mississippi Blues scene of late is Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, who is nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album, for his album, “Live in London.”

The other three Mississippians who are up for an award are nominated in the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for their contributions to, “The Count Basie Orchestra, Swings The Blues.” They are John Primer, Charlie Musselwhite, and Jamie Davis.