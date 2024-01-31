St. Al’s Anthony McCloud doubles up as The Post’s Athlete of the Week Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Anthony McCloud has had his share of double-doubles this basketball season, and added another to his resumé in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

McCloud, a forward with St. Aloysius’ boys’ basketball team, won the award for the second time in a landslide victory.

McCloud received 2,127 of the 3,445 votes cast in an online poll of The Post’s readers. Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Sophie Masterson was second, with 676 votes, and Warren Central bowler James McKenna received 572 to finish third. Vicksburg High basketball player Kierra James placed fourth with 127 votes.

McCloud led the Flashes to three victories last week that helped secure their spot in the upcoming MAIS Class 5A South State tournament.

McCloud had 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 68-41 road win against the Jackson Victors on Jan. 23; scored 16 points in a 55-49 win over Cathedral on Jan. 25; and then scored 20 points in a 54-50 victory vs. Providence Classical on Jan. 26.

McCloud was also the Athlete of the Week for Dec. 10-15, when he had three double-digit scoring games.

Congratulations to Anthony and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

