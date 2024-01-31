Volunteer of the Week: Karen Jones is making a difference in the lives of others, 1 Miss Mississippi at a time Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Karen Jones. Karen is a loan specialist with RiverHills Bank.

She holds a degree in business technology and has been in banking for 40-plus years.

Karen is a member of First Christian Church, where she serves on the board of directors and the finance committee.

She is married to Michael and has two children, Katelyn and Lee, and two grandchildren, John Michael and Harrison.

How did your volunteering for Miss Mississippi begin?

I started volunteering for Miss Mississippi in 1994 after marrying my husband Michael, who was already a volunteer for the program.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering for Miss Mississippi?

There are so many. Volunteering brings together a diverse range of people from all walks of life.

The people that I have met over the years around the state and nation have become cherished and lifelong friends.

I have also booked so many memorable appearances over the years for Miss Mississippi that I will never forget.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Miss America 2000 Heather French Henry once said “Volunteering is the very core of being a human. No one has made it through life without someone else’s help.”

You spend a lot of time volunteering, but it is a rewarding experience in so many ways. You must be passionate, reliable, and committed to the cause you are supporting.

What are some of your tasks while volunteering for Miss Mississippi?

I serve as business manager for Miss Mississippi and book all of her appearances during her reign.

I am also the judges chairman and serve on the board of directors for the pageant.

What have you learned from volunteering?

I have learned so much over the years, but in my volunteer roles for the organization, I have learned leadership skills, time management, communication skills, the importance of teamwork, organization and planning. I am also thankful to have had a small part in the success of a young lady’s life.

How can others become involved with volunteering with Miss Mississippi?

We always welcome new volunteers to our organization. They can reach out to me or any one of our many volunteers.

They can also reach out to the Miss Mississippi office if they are interested in volunteering.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.