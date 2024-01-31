Warren Central High School to receive more than $120k in grant money Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Mississippi has allocated approximately $1.4 million to career and technical education efforts at 25 high schools and districts across the state, including more than $120k in Warren County.

State officials said the program is aiming to empower students by aligning their education with their future careers or post-secondary education programs.

The EquipMS Grant program, established through House Bill 588 (2023) as the Mississippi K-12 Workforce Development Grant program, aims to provide funding for Mississippi public school districts to modernize, replace, or otherwise enhance priority sector career and technical high school programs.

As part of the program, Warren Central High School will receive $123,094.31 for its engineering program.

Funding for these programs was targeted at manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, economic development priorities, and construction and agriculture, aligning closely with the local industry’s demands.

“Successful career preparation doesn’t begin after a student receives a high school diploma,” AccelerateMS Deputy Director for Strategy and Programs Courtney Taylor said. “Our state’s leadership is showing a strong commitment to strengthening our workforce development at all levels and this investment opens doors for students to acquire skills earlier and in more meaningful ways tied to local job opportunities.”