Who’s Hot: Malik Franklin Published 3:55 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Jones College men’s basketball player Malik Franklin, a former Vicksburg High star, came off the bench to score 10 points in an 87-59 win over Mississippi Gulf Coast on Monday.

Franklin only played 10 minutes, but was 4-for-6 shooting from the field, with one 3-pointer, and made one free throw. He also had one rebound and one assist.

Franklin was the 2023 Vicksburg Post boys basketball Player of the Year for Warren County, as well as the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s Mr. Basketball for the state. He has played in 20 games for Jones this season and averaged 6.1 points per game in a reserve role. Monday marked his fourth double-digit scoring game of the season.

Jones has a 17-3 record and is in first place in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference with a 4-0 league record. The Bobcats play Thursday at Northwest Mississippi, and are at home in Ellisville vs. Southwest Mississippi on Feb. 5.