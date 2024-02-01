America Armstrong

Published 9:57 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for America Armstrong, 82, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at The House of Peace Worship Church Intl., Rolling Fork.

The burial will follow at Cary Community Cemetery, Cary. Apostle Linda Sweezer- Rowster will be officiating the services.

A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mrs. Armstrong died on Thursday, Jan. 22, in Cary.

