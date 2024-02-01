Derrick Booker Published 10:01 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Funeral services for Derrick Booker, 33, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Mt. Lula M.B. Church, Rolling Fork.

The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Ted Vallery will be officiating the services.

A viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Mt. Lula M.B. Church, Rolling Fork.

A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mr. Booker died Sunday, Jan. 28, at Delta Health-The Medical Center, Greenville.