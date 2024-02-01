Hunting Showcase: Zoe Pell

Published 3:55 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Staff Reports

Zoe Pell shot this 9-pointer on opening youth weekend. She was hunting on family land in Utica with her father Sonny Pell.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com or submit them online to vicksburgpost.com/huntingshowcase. Include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

