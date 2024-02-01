Lady Vikes wrap up Region 2-6A soccer championship

Published 11:08 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Staff Reports

Warren Central's girls' soccer team poses for a photo with the MHSAA Region 2-6A championship trophy after beating Columbus 7-0 on Thursday. The Lady Vikes won their first region title since 2019. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

Warren Central’s second bite at the region championship apple was mighty sweet.

Gloria Hall scored two goals and one assist, and five other players had one goal each, as Warren Central routed Columbus 7-0 on Thursday to clinch the MHSAA Region 2-6A girls soccer championship.

The Lady Vikes (14-5, 7-1 Region 2-6A) missed a chance to clinch when they lost in overtime to Ridgeland earlier in the week, but not again. In addition to Hall’s two goals, Melissa Herrle, Addi Keller, Jordan Polk, Mary Clell Allred and Evella Fairley each netted a goal.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Polk also had one assist.

Warren Central won its first region title since 2019 and will host Grenada (11-9), the No. 4 seed from Region 1-6A, in a first-round Class 6A playoff game Tuesday at 5 p.m. It will be part of a playoff doubleheader, with WC’s boys’ team hosting either Olive Branch or Lake Cormorant at 7 p.m.

Warren Central’s boys finished the regular season with a 2-0 victory over Columbus on Thursday. The Vikings (14-4-1, 8-0 Region 2-6A) had already clinched the Region 2-6A championship.

Both Warren Central teams will have home field advantage in the playoffs for as long as they last.

More Sports

Porter’s Chapel tunes up for South State tournament with two easy wins

Mississippi House passes bill to legalize online sports betting

SEC changes baseball tournament format for 2025

Hunting Showcase: Zoe Pell

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is better this time of year: gumbo or chili?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar