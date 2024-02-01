Lady Vikes wrap up Region 2-6A soccer championship Published 11:08 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Warren Central’s second bite at the region championship apple was mighty sweet.

Gloria Hall scored two goals and one assist, and five other players had one goal each, as Warren Central routed Columbus 7-0 on Thursday to clinch the MHSAA Region 2-6A girls soccer championship.

The Lady Vikes (14-5, 7-1 Region 2-6A) missed a chance to clinch when they lost in overtime to Ridgeland earlier in the week, but not again. In addition to Hall’s two goals, Melissa Herrle, Addi Keller, Jordan Polk, Mary Clell Allred and Evella Fairley each netted a goal.

Polk also had one assist.

Warren Central won its first region title since 2019 and will host Grenada (11-9), the No. 4 seed from Region 1-6A, in a first-round Class 6A playoff game Tuesday at 5 p.m. It will be part of a playoff doubleheader, with WC’s boys’ team hosting either Olive Branch or Lake Cormorant at 7 p.m.

Warren Central’s boys finished the regular season with a 2-0 victory over Columbus on Thursday. The Vikings (14-4-1, 8-0 Region 2-6A) had already clinched the Region 2-6A championship.

Both Warren Central teams will have home field advantage in the playoffs for as long as they last.