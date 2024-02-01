Wilson Harris

Published 9:51 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Wilson Harris will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Carl James officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Wilson Harris passed away Thursday, Jan. 22, in his home surrounded by family and following a brief illness. He was 83.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Harris served his country in the U. S. Army and later attended Mississippi Valley State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree and went on to become an auto mechanics instructor at Utica Junior College. He was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Chaney Harris Sr.; wife, Mildred Louise Harris and a sister, Mamie Lou Harris.

He is survived by his son, Jonas James; sister-in-law, Linda Washington and Deacon Josie Williams; brother, Phillip Harris of Baltimore; brothers-in-law, William Washington Jr and Michael Washington; and a host of other friends and relatives, including Tracey James and Carl James.

More Z NO PAYWALL

Hunting Showcase: Zoe Pell

St. Al’s Anthony McCloud doubles up as The Post’s Athlete of the Week

J. W. Jackson

Virda Frances Love Ford

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is better this time of year: gumbo or chili?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar