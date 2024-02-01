Wilson Harris Published 9:51 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Funeral services for Wilson Harris will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Carl James officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Wilson Harris passed away Thursday, Jan. 22, in his home surrounded by family and following a brief illness. He was 83.

Harris served his country in the U. S. Army and later attended Mississippi Valley State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree and went on to become an auto mechanics instructor at Utica Junior College. He was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Chaney Harris Sr.; wife, Mildred Louise Harris and a sister, Mamie Lou Harris.

He is survived by his son, Jonas James; sister-in-law, Linda Washington and Deacon Josie Williams; brother, Phillip Harris of Baltimore; brothers-in-law, William Washington Jr and Michael Washington; and a host of other friends and relatives, including Tracey James and Carl James.