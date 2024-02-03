Chili for Children Cookoff today at Washington Street Park Published 9:24 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

The annual Chili for Children Cookoff has arrived and will officially get underway today (Saturday, Feb. 3) at 10 a.m. at Washington Street Park in downtown Vicksburg.

The cookoff, organized and presented by The Radio People and Bally’s of Vicksburg, raises funds to benefit the Warren County Children’s Shelter and Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center.

This year marks the event’s 14th anniversary.

This year’s cookoff is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and includes a costume contest with a pirate theme.

Tickets for today’s event are $10 for adults. Children 10 and under are admitted for free.