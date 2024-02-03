Flashes’ soccer playoff hopes foiled by Bayou Published 1:15 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

St. Aloysius’ soccer playoff hopes came to a crushing end Friday.

The Flashes lost 2-1 to Bayou Academy, and were eliminated from the MAIS Division II playoff race as a result.

John Ellis Montgomery scored St. Al’s goal, off an assist from Brody Barnett.

The Flashes (7-7-2, 2-4 MAIS Division II Central) needed to beat Bayou, and then have a tiebreaker work in their favor, to reach the postseason. They will play at Central Hinds Monday at 5:30 p.m. in their regular-season finale.