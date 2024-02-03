MAIS Class 3A South State basketball tournament schedule

Published 3:45 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

By Staff Reports

Porter's Chapel Academy's Jae'la Smith (10) drives in for a layup. PCA will host the MAIS Class 3A South State tournament Feb. 6-10. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

MAIS Class 3A South State Tournament
At Porter’s Chapel Academy
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 6
4 p.m. – Prairie View vs. Lamar Christian
6:30 p.m. – Franklin Academy vs. Newton Academy

Wednesday, Feb. 7
5:15 p.m. – Laurel Christian vs. River Oaks
7:45 p.m. – Sylva-Bay vs. Porter’s Chapel

Friday, Feb. 9
4 p.m. – Prairie View-Lamar winner vs. Laurel-River Oaks winner
5:15 p.m. – Franklin-Newton winner vs. Sylva-Bay-PCA winner

Saturday, Feb. 10
1 p.m. – Consolation game
2:15 p.m. – Championship game
———
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 6
5:15 p.m. – Prairie View vs. Lamar Christian
7:45 p.m. – Prentiss Christian vs. Hillcrest Christian

Wednesday, Feb. 7
4 p.m. – Laurel Christian vs. Porter’s Chapel
6:30 p.m. – River Oaks vs. Sylva-Bay

Friday, Feb. 9
6:30 p.m. – Prairie View-Lamar winner vs. Laurel-PCA winner
7:45 p.m. – River Oaks-Sylva-Bay winner vs. Prentiss-Hillcrest winner

Saturday, Feb. 10
4 p.m. – Consolation game
5:15 p.m. – Championship game

Note: Tuesday and Wednesday games are elimination games. The top four teams will advance to the MAIS Class 5A state tournament

