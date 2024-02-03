MAIS Class 3A South State basketball tournament schedule Published 3:45 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

MAIS Class 3A South State Tournament

At Porter’s Chapel Academy

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 6

4 p.m. – Prairie View vs. Lamar Christian

6:30 p.m. – Franklin Academy vs. Newton Academy

Wednesday, Feb. 7

5:15 p.m. – Laurel Christian vs. River Oaks

7:45 p.m. – Sylva-Bay vs. Porter’s Chapel

Friday, Feb. 9

4 p.m. – Prairie View-Lamar winner vs. Laurel-River Oaks winner

5:15 p.m. – Franklin-Newton winner vs. Sylva-Bay-PCA winner

Saturday, Feb. 10

1 p.m. – Consolation game

2:15 p.m. – Championship game

———

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 6

5:15 p.m. – Prairie View vs. Lamar Christian

7:45 p.m. – Prentiss Christian vs. Hillcrest Christian

Wednesday, Feb. 7

4 p.m. – Laurel Christian vs. Porter’s Chapel

6:30 p.m. – River Oaks vs. Sylva-Bay

Friday, Feb. 9

6:30 p.m. – Prairie View-Lamar winner vs. Laurel-PCA winner

7:45 p.m. – River Oaks-Sylva-Bay winner vs. Prentiss-Hillcrest winner

Saturday, Feb. 10

4 p.m. – Consolation game

5:15 p.m. – Championship game

Note: Tuesday and Wednesday games are elimination games. The top four teams will advance to the MAIS Class 5A state tournament